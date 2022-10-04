Alpha Coin (ALPHA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,197.00

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $40.57 million and $13,197.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,216.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00606537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00606078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00244010 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io.

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. Telegram | Discord | Defipulse Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.