Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 221,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRTS. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $40,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DRTS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,581. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

