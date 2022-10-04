Ambire AdEx (ADX) Market Cap Reaches $32.77 Million

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $32.77 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 189,337,461 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.adex.network.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

