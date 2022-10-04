Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $14,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,007.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. 204,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,334. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,035,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $8,412,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $6,702,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

