Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 2,357 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.11% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,625,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after purchasing an additional 649,641 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,098,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 654,394 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,204,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 129,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 629,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their target price on New Mountain Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 2,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,643. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 45.29%. The business had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

