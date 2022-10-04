Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 33.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after acquiring an additional 635,582 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $20,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 78.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 504,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. 140,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,005. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

