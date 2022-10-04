Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $29.32 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,950 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 2.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $29,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

MCHI stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. 215,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363,308. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $73.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

