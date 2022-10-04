Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 125,732 NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Stock Up 6.9 %

NGMS traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. 266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,061. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40.

About NeoGames

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 27.13%. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

