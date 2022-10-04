Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Börse (DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/30/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €202.00 ($206.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/20/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €200.00 ($204.08) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/13/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($193.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/13/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €210.00 ($214.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €210.00 ($214.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Börse stock traded up €1.20 ($1.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €169.45 ($172.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52 week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 52 week high of €175.90 ($179.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €169.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €164.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.21.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

