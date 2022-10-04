Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 26th

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.
Anglo Pacific Group Price Performance
Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at C$2.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$587.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.66. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$3.85.
About Anglo Pacific Group
