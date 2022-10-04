Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 26th

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Anglo Pacific Group Price Performance

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at C$2.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$587.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.66. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$3.85.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

About Anglo Pacific Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.