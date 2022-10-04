AnimalGo Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.85 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $251,839.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net.

AnimalGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. Telegram | KakaoTalk | Naver | YouTube “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

