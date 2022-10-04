Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 5,503 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $81.26.

