Annapolis Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE BA traded up $4.90 on Tuesday, reaching $130.95. 93,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,293. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.05. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

