Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,864 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

