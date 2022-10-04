Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 134,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,172. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

