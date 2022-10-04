Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 461 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $121.57 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.