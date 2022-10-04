Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Holdings Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,806 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $76,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.79. 21,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.