Aspiriant LLC Buys 372 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.31. 244,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

