Automata Network (ATA) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Automata Network (ATA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $149.30 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network was first traded on May 30th, 2021. Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Automata Network’s official website is www.ata.network. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Buying and Selling Automata Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Automata Network is a decentralized service protocol that provides a privacy middleware layer for dApps across multiple blockchains.It enables several privacy use-cases such as Anonymous Voting and MEV (Maximal Extractable Value*) minimization by leveraging on the latest cryptography and privacy-preserving algorithms, along with trusted execution environments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

