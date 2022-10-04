Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Position Increased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,424,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,306,000 after buying an additional 649,930 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,585,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,123,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after buying an additional 236,676 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,082,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. 1,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,970. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $65.79.

