AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider Acquires £23,895 in Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) insider Neil Galloway acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £23,895 ($28,872.64).

AVI Global Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON AGT traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 183.20 ($2.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.33. AVI Global Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 169 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 223.60 ($2.70). The stock has a market cap of £900.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

