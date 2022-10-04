AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider Acquires £23,895 in Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) insider Neil Galloway acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £23,895 ($28,872.64).
AVI Global Trust Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of LON AGT traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 183.20 ($2.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.33. AVI Global Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 169 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 223.60 ($2.70). The stock has a market cap of £900.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
AVI Global Trust Company Profile
Read More
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.