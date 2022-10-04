Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $484,088,000 after buying an additional 719,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VMW opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.