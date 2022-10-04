Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $57.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

