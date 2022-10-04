Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.