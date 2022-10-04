Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 2.7 %
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.