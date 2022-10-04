Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

