Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 151.4% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.8 %

UNP opened at $200.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

