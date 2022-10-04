Barclays Trims Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Target Price to GBX 1,530

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

Shares of SNN traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. 96,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 711,672 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 615,593 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

