Bata Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $788,497.25 (BTA)

Bata (BTA) traded up 56.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Bata has a market cap of $788,497.25 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bata has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00271313 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001271 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016757 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003754 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001040 BTC.

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,199 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC).Coin added by @”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.