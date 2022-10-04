Baxter Bros Inc. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,425,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 116,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5,726.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.14. 186,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

