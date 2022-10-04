Beacon (BECN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00143512 BTC.

Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,584,864 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

