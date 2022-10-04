Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,880 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.84% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $29,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,784,000 after purchasing an additional 280,972 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.62. 5,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.68. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

