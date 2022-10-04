Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Up 8.1% in September

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.78 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

