BLink Hits Market Capitalization of $302,406.54 (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. BLink has a total market cap of $302,406.54 and $26.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One BLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,297.13 or 0.99974888 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004578 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

About BLink

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org.

Buying and Selling BLink

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.