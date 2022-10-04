Bread (BRD) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.28 Million

Bread (BRD) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Bread has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $519.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 74.6% against the dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bread Coin Profile

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is token.breadapp.com.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app.”

