Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €96.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €96.00 ($97.96) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.42% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNR stock traded up €1.02 ($1.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €63.40 ($64.69). 342,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €66.85 and its 200-day moving average is €68.49. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($57.40).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.