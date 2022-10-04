Brian M. Isern Sells 99,968 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,066,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tricida Stock Performance

Shares of Tricida stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,043. The company has a market cap of $658.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricida

Tricida Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 13.6% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 317,550 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,115,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 16.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 283,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

