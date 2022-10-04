Brian M. Isern Sells 99,968 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,066,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tricida Stock Performance
Shares of Tricida stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,043. The company has a market cap of $658.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
