Bruce Caswell Sells 24,843 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.91. 389,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,306. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $88.13.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,701,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,672,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $354,604,000 after buying an additional 408,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,973,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,863,000 after buying an additional 86,604 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,501,000 after buying an additional 81,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after buying an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

