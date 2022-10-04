BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VTV traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.70. 58,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average is $138.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.