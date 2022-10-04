BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Down 20%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) shares were down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 122,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 173,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Down 20.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 22,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

