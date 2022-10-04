Bytom Achieves Market Cap of $16.23 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $16.23 million and $2.01 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00085971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00064442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00030323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007683 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,770,614,625 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

