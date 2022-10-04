Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,200 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 688,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cadiz Stock Performance

CDZI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. 1,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,086. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Cadiz has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $7.62.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

About Cadiz

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 6.9% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.