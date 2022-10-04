Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 3.1% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.93.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.63. 102,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,097. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

