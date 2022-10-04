Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 49,708 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 621.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,708 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,750. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85.

