Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 621.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,708 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

