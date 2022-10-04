Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.62. 158,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

