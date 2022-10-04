Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBU traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,329. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Insider Transactions at Caribou Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

In related news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

