Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBUGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBU traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,329. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Insider Transactions at Caribou Biosciences

In related news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Get Rating

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

