Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $7.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,980,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

