Cat Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $38.00 (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.09 million and $38.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cat Token has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token’s genesis date was August 9th, 2020. Cat Token’s total supply is 10,999,500 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cat Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CAT token is a community-driven meme token with a max supply of 15 million tokens. The project aims to create some memes and trading cards (NFT’s).”

