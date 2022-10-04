Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 366 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.11. 402,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,480,130. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,640 shares of company stock worth $8,330,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

