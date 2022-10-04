Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,628,053 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

